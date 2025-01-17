Contrasting Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Retractable Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $405.47 million 0.68 $53.65 million $0.15 24.80 Retractable Technologies $43.60 million 0.54 -$7.01 million ($0.54) -1.46

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 5.07% 3.55% 3.23% Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OraSure Technologies and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given OraSure Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Retractable Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

