Contrasting Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Southern States Bancshares and Chemung Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 19.33% 14.11% 1.28% Chemung Financial 14.56% 10.60% 0.78%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Chemung Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $141.13 million 2.34 $31.95 million $3.55 9.41 Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.61 $25.00 million $4.52 10.32

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

