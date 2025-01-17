Contrasting Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 56.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.57% 41.79% 11.21% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $226.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ucommune International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.51 billion 4.15 $698.10 million $5.78 40.00 Ucommune International $308.63 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

