ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 63,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 24,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

