Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Stock Price Up 90.4% – Still a Buy?

Cooper Energy Limited (OTC:COPJF – Get Free Report) rose 90.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Cooper Energy Stock Up 90.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Cooper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons in Australia. The company produces offshore gas liquids from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria, as well as engages in onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.