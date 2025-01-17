Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.02%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 201.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,008,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after purchasing an additional 915,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.