Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

