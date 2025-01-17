Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.79. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $252,552 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $3,720,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

