Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $482.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.60.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,420.70. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,455,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 811.9% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 137,050.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

