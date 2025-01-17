Critical Comparison: Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) versus Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Revelyst”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $6.13 million 14.59 -$30.22 million ($0.42) -4.64 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

Revelyst has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wrap Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -394.21% -480.59% -71.11% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Summary

Revelyst beats Wrap Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Revelyst

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.