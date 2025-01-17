Critical Review: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $250,000.00 377.27 $230,000.00 N/A N/A CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A CBL & Associates Properties 6.19% 10.34% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sunrise Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

