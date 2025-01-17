Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

