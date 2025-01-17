Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $333.00 to $357.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of CW opened at $365.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $217.57 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

