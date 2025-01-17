Czech National Bank Acquires 1,010 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $380,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755,236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.