Czech National Bank Acquires 648 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,577,703. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.0 %

GNRC stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

