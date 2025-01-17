Czech National Bank Acquires 691 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,997,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,061,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,380,000 after acquiring an additional 132,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.28 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

