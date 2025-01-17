Czech National Bank Buys 1,753 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

