Czech National Bank Buys 4,859 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in APA by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in APA by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

APA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.16.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

