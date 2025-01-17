Czech National Bank Purchases 4,143 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

BEN stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

