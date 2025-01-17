D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.8 %

DHI stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 231,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 103,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.