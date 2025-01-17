Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $748,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $9,607,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

