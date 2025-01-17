Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 240.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at $18,249,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Digimarc by 18.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 455,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 201.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $439,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $913.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.67. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

