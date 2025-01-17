Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DFS opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.