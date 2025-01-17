Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 9.94% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.93. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.