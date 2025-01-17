Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.93. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.32.
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
