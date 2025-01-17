Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

D opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

