Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.79. Dover has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

