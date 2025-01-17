DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$12.08 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.69.

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.