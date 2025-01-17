Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.42. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. RDST Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 16.8% in the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,990,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

