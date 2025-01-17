DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

