DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DD stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.