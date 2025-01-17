Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

