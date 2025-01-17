Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 89,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,010,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $581,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

