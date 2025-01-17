Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $348.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.43. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $236.04 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

