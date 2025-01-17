Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELV opened at $384.77 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

