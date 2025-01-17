Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
EBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 4.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.
