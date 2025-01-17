Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Encompass Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $94.47 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $104.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

