Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,543 ($18.88) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($18.62). Approximately 348,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,835,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($18.19).

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,508.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,645.67. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,717.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.