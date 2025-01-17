Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

