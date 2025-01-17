Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 18.5 %

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 600,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 376,494 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.