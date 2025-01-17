Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray FY2025 Earnings

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilray by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 176.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 600.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.