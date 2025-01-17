Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flywire Q2 Earnings

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Flywire in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Flywire has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 326,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

