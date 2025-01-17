Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ISPR Q3 Earnings

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ispire Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Ispire Technology stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ispire Technology by 104.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 311.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

