Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TBPH Q2 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 2.0 %

TBPH opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,687. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

