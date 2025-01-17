Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Visa FY2025 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $11.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.22. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $317.10 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $321.61. The company has a market capitalization of $590.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day moving average of $287.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $335,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 73,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.