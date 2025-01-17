Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,273,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

