Evolent Health FY2024 EPS Estimate Boosted by William Blair

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Evolent Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 176,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 350,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 268.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

