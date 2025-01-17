Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Down 1.9 %

Exelixis stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock worth $10,849,110. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $12,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.