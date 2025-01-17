Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,393 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

