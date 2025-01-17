Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Expion360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

