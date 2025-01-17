Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Expion360 Stock Performance
NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Expion360
