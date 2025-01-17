Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

